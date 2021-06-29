The city's tap water again has met all drinking water health standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California, officials recently announced.
Despite a challenging year defined by COVID-19, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant continued to provide high-quality water service and maintained full staffing for treatment, maintenance and distribution, officials said.
To view the 2020 Water Quality Report, visit the city's website where the report is available in both English and Spanish: www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/water
In addition, printed versions of the 2020 Water Quality Report are available at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, the Lompoc Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and the Aquatics Center.
Those who would like a copy of the report mailed to their home or business, or have questions about the report, may call the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant at 805-736-1617.