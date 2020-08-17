You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc AAUW branch to host presentation on implicit bias, led by Stanford administrator

Lompoc AAUW branch to host presentation on implicit bias, led by Stanford administrator

The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) is inviting community members to participate in an online program it will host this week focused on implicit bias.

The presentation will be led by Eric Abrams, the chief inclusion officer of Stanford University’s Graduate School of Education. It is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, and will be offered via Zoom.

There is no cost to participate, but attendees are encouraged to RSVP by Wednesday at lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

Abrams, according to the local AAUW, has worked on diversity issues in higher education for more than 25 years before becoming the first chief inclusion officer at Stanford’s GSE.

“He believes that ‘diversity is more than how one looks; it is also about how one thinks,’” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the AAUW. “Eric’s insights will help us better understand the impact and urgency of implicit bias in the nation, in our state and in our town.”

The term “implicit bias” is generally used to describe when someone subconsciously associates stereotypes with a particular person or group.

The AAUW is a national organization that promotes education and equity for women and girls. AAUW membership is open to college graduates of all genders. For more information about joining the local AAUW branch, visit lompocvandenberg-ca.aauw.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school
Local News

Lompoc campuses ransacked, burglarized in days leading up to start of school

  • Updated

LUSD officials reported the crimes Sunday, less than 24 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year, which opened with students taking classes virtually and away from campuses. The vandalism and theft is believed to have occurred at some point between Friday and Sunday at Fillmore and Hapgood elementary schools, both of which appeared to have been ransacked.

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News