SHP Photo.jpg

Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter co-presidents Matt and Colleen Grant, center, accept an $800 donation from Lompoc Alpha Club members, from left, Anna Dinter, club president, Donna Dimock, club treasurer and Irma Gadway, co-chair of the Alpha card/game event, far right.

 Contributed

The Lompoc Alpha Literary and Improvement Club presented a check for $800 to local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Santa Barbara County chapter of the Idaho-based organization that builds beds for underprivileged youth and vows “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.” 

The donation, according to club treasurer Donna Dimock, was raised through a combination of member donations and a recent card/game party that was opened to the community.

"Thank you to everyone who coordinated this event, and everyone who participated in it to make it a success," Dimock said.

 

0
0
0
0
0