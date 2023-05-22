The Lompoc Alpha Literary and Improvement Club presented a check for $800 to local nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a Santa Barbara County chapter of the Idaho-based organization that builds beds for underprivileged youth and vows “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town.”
The donation, according to club treasurer Donna Dimock, was raised through a combination of member donations and a recent card/game party that was opened to the community.
"Thank you to everyone who coordinated this event, and everyone who participated in it to make it a success," Dimock said.