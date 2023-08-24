Santa Barbara County Animal Services and PetCo Love are joining forces to present a cost-free pet wellness clinic on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, located at 1501 W. Central Ave.
Walk-in clinic hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when essential services for pet owners will be offered without the need of an appointment.
"We are thrilled to partner with Petco Love for this soft launch of 'Project PetSafe,' a testament to our commitment to all the things that keep pets safe," said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar.
She noted that event will be the first of many opportunities for pet owners to conveniently access preventative care services.
Some services to be offered include free microchipping, DHPP and FVRCP vaccines, complimentary rabies vaccine with the purchase of a $10 license, and flea treatments priced between $10 and $19 based on pet weight.
Other services are Bordetella vaccines, $14; roundworm treatment, $9; and tapeworm treatment, priced between $12 and $26, dependent on pet weight.
Many of the vaccines provided at the wellness clinic are sponsored by Petco Love, an Animal Services spokeswoman said. Petco Love works to support animal welfare initiatives and strength the human-pet bond.
“Although many pet parents already vaccinate their pets with these core canine and feline vaccines, many cannot afford or are unaware just how important this standard preventative care is to ensure the health and longevity of our beloved pets,” said Dr. Whitney Miller, Petco’s chief veterinarian.
“While vaccines have been available for decades and are highly effective in preventing deadly diseases, the best way to ensure overall pet health and wellness is to make them readily available for all.”