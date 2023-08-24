Santa Barbara County Animal Services and PetCo Love are joining forces to present a cost-free pet wellness clinic on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Lompoc Animal Shelter, located at 1501 W. Central Ave.

Walk-in clinic hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. when essential services for pet owners will be offered without the need of an appointment.

"We are thrilled to partner with Petco Love for this soft launch of 'Project PetSafe,' a testament to our commitment to all the things that keep pets safe," said Animal Services Director Sarah Aguilar.

 

0
0
0
0
0