The Lompoc Aquatic Center's AquaPlay structure closed for repairs over the weekend and will remain closed until further notice, the Lompoc Recreation Division announced on Friday.
Repairs to the AquaPlay slides are necessary to ensure the continued safety of the structure, city officials said.
Meanwhile, the remainder of the Lompoc Aquatic Center, including the 125-foot waterslide, lap pool and therapy pool, will remain open during the planned repairs.
For updates, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.