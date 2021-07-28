The Lompoc Recreation Division will host cost-free swim instructor training at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from Aug. 8 to 11.
The purpose of the instructor training is to prepare candidates to teach courses for the Lompoc Aquatic Center's swim lessons program.
No nationally recognized certification will be given on training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities.
Training will be presented via in-person classroom format where participants will be given an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program and a skills practice on stroke techniques prior to being given teaching assignments for practice.
Teaching materials also will include how to conduct presentations and demonstrations, as well as help to develop organization skills, class management and how to evaluate participant progression. Participants will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Training prerequisites include: Participants must be at least 16 years of age and must demonstrate proficiency in the following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke. Candidates also must be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.
Training dates and times are as follows: Sunday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m.
There is no fee to participate, although a valid email address is required in order to register.
Registrations are taken by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for this course.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is located at 207 W. College Ave.