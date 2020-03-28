Lompoc-based home health agency offering free services to local seniors amid outbreak

A Lompoc-based home health agency is offering free services for local seniors who are confined at home or are too compromised to venture out amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Superior Home Health & Senior Services has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping, and other errands that are deemed essential.

The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.

The offer was announced by Pablo Martinez, a Lompoc native and owner of Superior Home Health & Senior Services.

"This isn’t business as usual, and it’s a time of great stress and uncertainty," Martinez wrote in a letter outlining the offer. "It’s also a moment in time when the work we’re doing is most critical.

"In light of the current COVID-19 crisis, we at Superior Home Health & Senior Services want to offer our support and services to your parents, grandparents and at-risk family members."

For patient safety, all of the organization's clinicians are strictly following all federal and state guidelines, along with daily temperature checks, and wearing N-95 masks and other equipment as needed, Martinez said.