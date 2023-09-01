Lompoc is beginning renovation of existing tennis courts and the addition of pickleball courts at Ryon Park that is expected to continue into November.
Renovation officially kicks off Tuesday, Sept. 5.
While under construction, the public will not have access to the recreational area as two of six existing tennis courts are converted into eight pickleball courts and the remaining tennis courts are renovated, fences and wind screening added, and LED lighting installed.
The estimated cost of the project is $650,000, and is paid for by the city’s general fund and approved by the City Council in 2022.
The game of pickleball is said to be one of the fastest growing sports in the country, combining characteristics of badminton, table tennis and tennis that requires a whiffle ball and paddle — either made of wood or a composite. It calls for two to four players on a court that is about one-third the size of a standard tennis court.
“We are excited to provide new pickleball courts and re-surface the existing courts for the Lompoc Valley," said Mario Guerrero, Jr., Lompoc Parks and Recreation manager.