Two Lompoc businesses located on the northside of town are undergoing site renovations while a local wine bar, Hangar 7, has announced a change of ownership.

KFC, located on the northwest corner of H Street and Central Avenue, is not serving fried chicken at the moment but is temporarily closed as it undergoes both an exterior and interior remodel.

The project is estimated for completion in approximately four months, according to Lompoc Planning Division staff. 

CoastHills ground breaking.jpg

CoastHills Credit Union is undergoing major renovation in Lompoc. The photo is from the original ground-breaking ceremony of the branch in July 1986.

 

