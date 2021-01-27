You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Boys & Girls Club hosting barbecue fundraiser

Lompoc Foursquare Church on Saturday, Jan. 30, will host a drive-through barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club teen center's multi-use court installation project.

Meals to be prepared by Village Coffee Stop Café will consist of a whole tri-tip, beans, salad and garlic bread and will feed a family of four.

Meals can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday at Lompoc Foursquare Church, located at 125 North C St.

Tickets can be purchased directly at the Boys & Girls Club of Lompoc, Foursquare church or online at eventbrite.com/e/drive-through-bbq-fundraiser-for-united-boys-and-girls-club-lompoc-tickets-133778205213

