Lompoc breaks heat record Friday, Santa Maria falls 3 degrees short
Lompoc breaks heat record Friday, Santa Maria falls 3 degrees short

Waller Park sunshine 05
Children chase each other through a play structure Thursday at Waller Park in Santa Maria as a heat wave swept into the Central Coast. Lompoc broke a heat record for the date Friday when the temperature hit 84 degrees. 

 Mike Hodgson, Staff

Lompoc set a new high temperature record for the date Friday, with the thermometer climbing to 86 degrees at the Lompoc Airport, eclipsing the old Jan. 15 record of 84 degrees set in 2014, said John Lindsey, meteorologist for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. at Diablo Canyon Power Plant.

Santa Maria fell a few degrees short of its record for the date, with a high of 84 degrees recorded at the Santa Maria Public Airport.

The Jan. 15 record there is 87 degrees, also set in 2014 when a heat wave swept through the Central Coast over a four-day period.

Santa Ynez Valley baked at 91 degrees Friday, the same temperature that was recorded in San Luis Obispo, although the National Weather Service doesn’t have data on temperature records for Santa Ynez.

Vandenberg Air Force Base was close behind at 90 degrees, Lindsey said.

But Cal Poly, the home of climatology for San Luis Obispo County, eclipsed its all-time winter high temperature record, notching 93 degrees Friday, he said.

The old record high for the months of December, January, February and March was 90 degrees, set Jan. 16, 2014, during that winter heatwave.

