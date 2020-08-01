Lompoc bus drivers face uncertainty as new school year approaches

Under normal circumstances, Kelly Murphy said this time of year typically brings with it a lot of excitement.

Murphy, a bus driver with Lompoc Unified School District, would normally be solidifying her route schedule and looking forward to meeting her new students as summer break winds to a close.

This year, however, LUSD is planning to open the new school year on Aug. 17 by employing online distance learning. With almost all students set to remain at home for at least the start of the 2020-21 school year — thus not needing a ride on a school bus — Murphy said her mix of emotions this summer contains a heavy dose of nervousness.

“Fall is coming up and we don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said Friday as she stocked a bus with food to be delivered to Maple High School. “This is my livelihood, my income.”

Murphy isn’t the only bus driver to have those concerns. Although there are protections in place to ensure that bus drivers are able to keep their jobs, the drivers in LUSD aren’t sure what those jobs will look like during the upcoming school year, nor how many hours they will be able to work if students remain off-campus.

“Everybody’s wondering what’s going to happen, and we are in the same boat,” said Aurora Osua, a supervisor in LUSD’s transportation department. “We’ve never had this happen before, and it’s not easy. A lot is uncertain.”

One thing that does appear certain is that the drivers will continue to be paid, though it’s unclear how many hours they will be able to work.