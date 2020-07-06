Lompoc cancels Mother Son Luau due to pandemic

The Lompoc Recreation Division has canceled this year’s Mother Son Luau due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the city announced Monday.
The annual event, which is typically held around Mothers Day in May, had been rescheduled this year to take place July 24 and 25. With the coronavirus crisis still ongoing, city leaders made the call to cancel this year's luau altogether.
Lompoc Recreation Division programs and facilities remain closed.
For more information on Recreation Division programs, call 805-875-8100.
The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
A federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted a Lompoc man on three counts in connection to a head-on collision on Vandenberg Air Force Base that killed a Santa Maria man and seriously injured a Santa Maria woman, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office spokesman.
The Simmons sisters were featured during Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s Good Morning America in a segment that they thought was to spotlight a song they wrote as part of the Hamilton Education Program, a school-based initiative led by the producers of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton.” What they didn’t know was that the segment would conclude with them interacting directly with Lin-Manuel Miranda, the writer-producer who created and starred in “Hamilton.”
Jerald Tucker was apprehended by Lompoc Police officers around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday. He is facing charges of being both a felon and a gang member in possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, evading police, vehicle theft and parole violation.
RocketTown Honda, at 1224 North H St., kicked off its summer sales event last week with live entertainment and special deals. This year’s promotion carries added significance for the dealership, which is donating a portion of proceeds from vehicle sales during the event to a fund that was established to support Ron Hirzel, a 20-year employee who suffered a stroke in March and has been unable to return to work since.
