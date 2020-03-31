Lompoc cannabis industry feeling the effects — good and bad — of coronavirus pandemic

Lompoc City Council votes to waive late fees for hotel bed taxes as coronavirus pandemic continues The governing body voted 4-0 to waive late fees and interest for transient occupancy taxes from local hotels and motels through June 30 and, separately, voted 4-1 to rescind a prior emergency proclamation that banned commercial evictions related to COVID-19.

As part of her efforts to gain new customers, Brenner has offered free tacos with purchases and has had a food truck on site each Saturday.

Unfortunately, she said, she also has had to cut back hours among most of her full-time staffers and she has had to let go many of the part-timers.

“I'm hopeful and positive that it will turn around,” she said of the state of the economy after this crisis passes over. “It's kind of a new normal, but I do think it will turn around.”

The Roots Dispensary, which is the only current shop owned and operated by people who grew up in Lompoc, also is feeling some negative effects from the pandemic. Co-owner Luis Castaneda said that some employees have seen reduced hours as the store has adjusted its schedules to limit the number of people inside at any given time.

Still, Castaneda said that online orders for express pickup and deliveries have increased.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“We're attributing this to people wanting to stock up so, just in case everything does shut down, they'll be able to have their medications,” he said.