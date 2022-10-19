The City of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with a birthday logo contest open to high schoolers in grades 9-12.
The submission deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.
Local high school students are invited to submit artwork celebrating the city’s upcoming anniversary themed, “Honoring our Legacy — Launching into our Future.”
The city will officially turn 135 on Aug. 13, 2023.
All entries will be judged on creativity, reflecting the uniqueness and the essence of the City of Lompoc, a city spokeswoman said.
The winning design selected will be used as the basis for designing the city’s birthday logo, she noted.
In a separate city-run art contest, local students in grades K through 12 can participate in October by submitting art that could be included in the city’s 2023 conservation wall calendar.