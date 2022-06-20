Ryon Park in Lompoc was filled with local pride on Saturday as hundreds gathered to celebrate the town's third annual Juneteenth event that featured food vendors, live entertainment and special guests.
Juneteenth, a federal holiday, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the anniversary of Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
President Joe Biden in June 2021 signed legislation into law establishing June 19 as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
In the wake of George Floyd's murder, Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne presented a formal proclamation at Lompoc's inaugural event in June 2020 on behalf of the city. Osborne committed to designating Juneteenth a holiday in Lompoc that included a day off for city employees.
During the festive event on Saturday, Osborne was joined by honorary keynote speaker Brooke Russell, county supervisors Joan Hartmann and Bob Nelson, Sen. Monique Limón and Congressman Salud Carbajal, who marked the occasion with words of tribute.
Russell, an experimental particle physicist at the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory Physics Division in Berkeley, is recognized as the first Black woman in the U.S. to receive a doctorate in a physics-related field from Yale University.
Carbajal presented Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP President Lawanda Lyons-Pruitt with the 24th Congressional District Woman of the Year Award for her advocacy on behalf of communities of color. Lyons-Pruitt is one of six Central Coast women selected for the award.
The family-friendly celebration also featured historical reenactments, music, poetry and dance performances, a friendly dessert bake-off, and games for children and adults and arts and crafts.
The event was sponsored by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for Santa Maria and Lompoc and Collective Cultures Creating Change, or C4 Lompoc.
Two other Juneteenth events were held in Santa Barbara County over the weekend — one in Solvang on Saturday and another in Santa Barbara on Sunday.