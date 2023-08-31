083123 Chamber awards banquet

Five community members were honored at the 2023 Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce annual awards banquet held Aug. 25 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center. Awardees, from left, include: Monty Montgomery of PCH Street Wine Bar & Salon (2023 New Business Award); Lester Evans of Meals on Wheels (2023 Man of the Year); Shelby Wild Brown of Route 1 Farmers Market (2023 Woman of the Year); Antonio Rodriguez of Floriano’s Mexican Restaurant (2023 Small Business Excellence Award); and Oscar Diaz of Community Bank of Santa Maria (2023 Chamber Volunteer of the Year).

 Contributed

Five standout community leaders were recently honored at the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce 2023 Annual Awards Banquet, held Aug. 25 at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center.

"Every year we get a chance to highlight the greatness within the Lompoc community that happens daily through these amazing individuals," said Chamber CEO De’Vika Stalling.

The title of 'Man and Woman of the Year' went to Lester Evans, a member of Meals on Wheels, and Shelby Wild Brown, owner and operator of Route 1 Farmers Market.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

