The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a "Small Business Support Lunch and Learn" on Wednesday, June 21, at The Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1201 North H St.

Registration is open through 12 p.m. Friday, June 16.

The informational luncheon will feature a panel covering topics such as local business challenges, e-commerce/ social media marketing, ways to expand a business client base, winning government contracts and access to capital.

 

0
0
0
0
0