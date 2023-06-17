The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a "Small Business Support Lunch and Learn" on Wednesday, June 21, at The Hilton Garden Inn, located at 1201 North H St.
Registration is open through 12 p.m. Friday, June 16.
The informational luncheon will feature a panel covering topics such as local business challenges, e-commerce/ social media marketing, ways to expand a business client base, winning government contracts and access to capital.
The luncheon is open to members of the public, businesses and entrepreneurs.
Check in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins at 12 p.m.
The luncheon is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and the Small Business Development Center.
Cost for lunch is $25 for chamber members and $35 for non-members.
Registration can be completed online on at www.Lompoc.com under Events Calendar.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567.