Lompoc Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for national Small Business Saturday

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday, an event encouraging shoppers to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to host special sales or promotions, while shoppers are encouraged to download a map of participating businesses, shop and have their map validated, then turn it in for a chance to win some goodies.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The deadline to register a small business for participation is Nov. 18.
To sign up, visit lompoc.com/shop-lompoc-shop-small.html. The fee is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. The fees are used to offset the costs associated with the advertising and promotion of the event.
Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps, with no exceptions.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567, ext. 223, or email Shelly@Lompoc.com.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
