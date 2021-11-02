The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 in an effort to encourage residents to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to offer special deals, discounts or promotions to drum up support. Shoppers can download a map of participating local businesses, shop and have their map validated by each vendor. Once customers maps have been validated at four participating businesses, they must be submitted to the Chamber by Dec. 6 for a chance to win a raffle basket.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate and donate an item for the gift raffle baskets. The deadline for small businesses to register to participate is Nov. 15, and donated raffle items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 18, with no exception.
The cost to register is free for Chamber members and $35 for prospective members and can be completed online at https://qrco.de/bcVS5F or by calling 805-736-4567 or e-mailing Shelby Mathena at shelby@lompoc.com. Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps.
Maps will be available for pickup at the Chamber building after Nov. 18 and until Nov. 24.
For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small