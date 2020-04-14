You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc Chamber seeking input from employers with 'Open for Business' survey

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is asking business owners, employers, and community leaders to participate in its “Open for Business” survey.

The online survey can be found on the Chamber’s COVID-19 resource page at www.lompoc.com/covid-19.html. The survey will be used to update the Chamber’s online list of local restaurants that are offering take-out, delivery or online options, as well as those that have had to close temporarily.

Responses to the “Open for Business” survey will be posted with live updates for correct and current statuses, and will be available on both the Chamber’s website and Facebook page.

The Lompoc Valley Chamber also has been gathering data from businesses on how the coronavirus outbreak has affected them. The “Covid-19 Economic Impact Survey,” also available on the Chamber’s resource website, focuses on what measures businesses have had to take in order to remain open, or what has caused their closure.

“This data can be potentially used for economic and legislative relief on local, county, state or federal levels, especially as the coronavirus crisis develops,” read a portion of a statement from the Chamber.

Other resources available to business owners and employees on the Chamber’s resource page include daily webinars on how to support your business and your mental health during Covid-19; direct links and resources to navigating the U.S. Small Business Administration's loans; information for employees on their rights (both in English and Spanish); and PDFs, presentations, flyers and more that give an easy-to-read, step-by-step process on what can be expected of SBA loans and other government programs.

For more information from the Lompoc Chamber related to COVID-19, visit www.lompoc.com/covid-19.html or www.facebook.com/LompocValleyChamber.

To reach a Chamber representative directly, email chamber@lompoc.com, leave a message on Facebook or leave a voicemail at 805-736-4567.

Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.

