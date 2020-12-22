Lompoc children receive 125 bicycles, helmets through Fabing Bikes 4 Kids drive

Over 125 new bikes were distributed to local children in need this holiday season, marking the conclusion of the 14th annual Brice Fabing Memorial Bikes 4 Kids drive.

The drive is held each year at Christmastime to honor the memory of Brice Fabing, a former Lompoc High School student-athlete who died in 2005 at the age of 17.

"We are happy to say that even through this pandemic, it was a huge success ... and we were extremely touched to have been able to collect over 125 bikes this year," said Dorine Fabing, who issued a statement on behalf of the Fabing family. "We are extremely proud that we were able to give back to our community in a small but rewarding way and remember Brice on this 15th year anniversary of his passing."

Bikes and helmets were purchased with funds raised through a series of local garage sales, and with donations from community partners including Healthy Lompoc Coalition and 12-year-old Bella Vickery Campos and her mother, Christina, who hosted a bake sale.

The bicycles were distributed through several local nonprofit agencies. Those included: Community Action Commission, Toys for Tots, Lompoc Fire Department, Catholic Charities, Catholic church toy drive, Lompoc Valley Baptist Church, foster care program, Lompoc Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan, Mark’s House, Bridge House, Hope House and Halfway Recovery Home.

"Without your continued support for the program and to Brice’s memory, many kids wouldn’t have received such a special Christmas this season," Fabing said.