The Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas parade, themed “Holiday Nights, Lights & Sights,” is set to roll down H Street starting at 6 p.m.

City officials confirmed in a statement Friday afternoon that the weather will not deter plans.

"We are happy to share the Lompoc Christmas parade is on for tonight. We want to encourage those who come out to dress warm," a city spokesperson said in a release.

 

