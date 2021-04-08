Lompoc City Council adopts 5-year plan to improve roadways, alleys

Lompoc City Council members on Tuesday discussed the need for street, alley and road improvements citywide before adopting a five-year program of projects that secures a projected $15.2 million in Measure A funding.

“Most of the alleyways are in neighborhoods where they’re already impacted by a million other things and, on top of that, I’ve driven some of the alleyways in this town and they’re horrible in condition. I’m not saying that’s staff’s fault. I’m saying that we need to be more responsible and at least try to … start dropping some money in the bucket,” said Councilwoman Gilda Cordova.

To secure state funding, cities must adopt their program of projects. That plan must include using 15% of Measure A funds on alternative transportation.

According to the adopted resolution, the city will spend at least $1,813,643 of local discretionary funding for its 130 miles of streets, roads and alleys in order to comply with Measure A. Those revenues will not replace private developer funding that has been committed to a transportation project or would otherwise be required under current city policies.

Assistant Public Works Director and City Engineer Craig Dierling said Measure A provides a critical funding source for city infrastructure at 40% of the street maintenance revenue. Other funding sources include the state gas tax, SB1 and the city’s discretionary fund.

Currently, the city’s pavement conditions rated a score of 55 where 72 is the target. That pavement condition index was up from 53 in 2017 but well below 66 in 2010, Dierling reported.