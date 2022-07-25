Phil Dravage, who works for Verdin Co., replaces lights in the clock at H Street and Ocean Avenue in Lompoc in 2020. A new streetscape improvement plan addresses Ocean Avenue from city boundary to city boundary and H Street from Purisima Road to Ocean Avenue.
RRM Design Group presented the Lompoc City Council with the Lompoc Streetscape Multimodal Improvement Plan, which was unanimously approved during the July 19 joint meeting of the Planning Commission and City Council.
Ryon Memorial Park sports field gets a refresh in time for Lompoc Youth Football league's season start in August 2021. Lompoc council members on July 19 unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing staff to apply for $200,000 in funding from the California Foundation for Parks & Recreation for the Ryon Park Playground Project. The resolution also authorized the expenditure of $400,000 in matching funds from the city for the project.
“Having a cohesive plan that incorporates all the elements of use and travel methods is a great success for the city of Lompoc. I think it’s understated, the fact that a lot of time we miss out on funding opportunities because we don’t have a plan for the future, and that seems to have been our legacy all these decades,” Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said.
In May 2019, Caltrans awarded Lompoc a Sustainable Communities Transportation Planning Grant funded through Senate Bill 1 to create the plan which directly addresses the following state routes: Ocean Avenue from city boundary to city boundary and H Street from Purísima Road to Ocean Avenue.
Planning Manager Brian Halvorson said a variety of challenges, not the least of which were COVID-19 and staffing shortages, delayed completion of the plan.
“The city of Lompoc hasn’t had a streetscape plan since 1973,” Halvorson said.
That project was developed by Cal Poly students, and only portions were implemented.
Lompoc, Caltrans, RRM Design Group and Toole Design worked together to develop the plan which will now allow the city to meet Caltrans guideline requirement and maintain funding. The plan also will enable the city to apply for various funding mechanisms to help support the proposed projects which will face further, detailed review and final approval before implementation over the coming years.
“This is, as Brian has pointed out, a conceptual plan. This is essentially a way or a tool to be able to go and apply for funding for some of these projects. It doesn’t commit us to anything at this point, but if we don’t have this plan then we won’t be able to go out and apply for [that] funding. So it’s one of those situations where having the plan allows us to do something if we want to; not having the plan allows us to do nothing,” Planning Commissioner Federico Cioni said.
Partners in the project held a variety of workshops, surveys and otherwise sought community input in developing the plan.
According to RRM Design Group Principal Planner Debbie Rudd, key objectives include: complete street approach for improvements of multimodal access and connectivity; repairs and enhancements to streets and sidewalks; improving walking and cycling; and sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.
The four-chapter plan addresses gateways, landscape improvements, and promoting safety and efficiency for residents and visitors, she said.
The key takeaway from community outreach, Rudd said, was the need to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists.
“People really don’t feel safe biking along H and Ocean Avenue, and they wanted to improve the safety of both pedestrians and biking. The high speeds on the streets [are] part of the reason. If there’s ways we could slow the traffic, that would be helpful,” Rudd said.
Planners provided design ideas for enhancing intersections and crosswalks, beautification measures including street art, wall murals, utility box art, landscaping and trees.
The conceptual plan identifies three new potential gateway sign locations: on H Street, approximately 145 feet north of George Miller Drive, welcoming southbound traffic into the city; on Ocean Avenue, approximately 600 feet east of North 12th Street, welcoming westbound traffic; and on Ocean Avenue, welcoming eastbound traffic.
Rudd said gateways give drivers notice that they’re entering a city, that it’s time to slow down, and provide an opportunity to create identity for the community. The gateway monuments could also include changeable digital or banner displays that would allow the city to announce events or other city news.
The proposed utility box art project identifies 15 utility boxes along the state route that could be painted with art designs “and provide an attractive visual to pedestrians, bicycle riders, and those traveling in vehicles along the plan corridor,” Halvorson stated in the staff report.
Other beautification efforts could include enhanced sidewalks at key locations that could either be concrete brick or murals in the crosswalks. Any such nonstandard sidewalk markings would first have to be reviewed and approved by Caltrans.
During the regular City Council meeting the followed, the council unanimously adopted a resolution authorizing staff to apply for $200,000 in funding from the California Foundation for Parks & Recreation for the Ryon Park Playground Project. The resolution also authorized the expenditure of $400,000 in matching funds from the city for the project.
The first 7.5 acres of the oldest park in the city was donated by Mary Ryon in 1910. It is the city’s most utilized park, staff reported.
The playground now in place was installed in 2008 and is showing signs of age, not the least of which is rust along the upper, metal pieces, staff reported.
If awarded the grant, the combined $600,000 would provide for two play structures, swings, playground equipment, site demolition, pay surfacing and concrete work.
In other action
The council voted unanimously to:
— Designate Mayor Janelle Osborne the city’s voting delegate and City Manager Dean Albro the alternate for the League of California Cities Annual Conference; and
— Authorize an amendment to the CalPERS contract to implement cost-sharing arrangement expected to save the city approximately $19,203 per fiscal year. Under the agreement, CalPERS Tier 1 classic fire safety members would pay the standard 9% employee contribution, plus an additional 2% of their compensation toward the city employer contribution rate, for a total employee contribution of 11%. CalPERS Tier 2 classic fire safety members would pay the standard 9% as employee contribution, plus an additional 1% of their compensation toward the city employer contribution rate, for a total employee contribution of 10%.