Lompoc City Council agrees to waive all of YMCA's 2020 rent payments

The Lompoc Family YMCA will likely see significant cost savings this year, thanks to the Lompoc City Council agreeing Tuesday night to waive the organization’s rent for all of 2020.

The City Council voted 4-0 — Councilman Dirk Starbuck recused himself, as he owns property near the YMCA — to approve the request from the YMCA, which reported major revenue losses after closing its doors in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the current lease agreement between the YMCA, which owns its building, and the city of Lompoc, which owns the land the building sits on, the YMCA pays the city $568 per month in rent. Along with having those payments waived for the remainder of the year, the YMCA also will be refunded the payments it had already made from January through July.

While Tuesday’s move is expected to provide the YMCA with financial relief during the coronavirus outbreak, the discussion could potentially lead to even greater savings for the organization in the years ahead.

The City Council mostly limited its YMCA discussion on Tuesday night to the rent waiver, as that was the request included on the night’s agenda. The YMCA, however, made other appeals to the city that are slated to be brought back for discussion at future meetings.

Among those, the YMCA is asking that its rent be dropped to $1 per year for the remainder of the lease agreement, which is in effect through 2028.

“This request is comparable to other nonprofit organizations in the city,” said Tommy Speidel, the Lompoc Family YMCA's executive director.