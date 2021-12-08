The Lompoc City Council appointed Management Services Director Dean Albro as city manager in a 4-1 vote Tuesday during its regular meeting.

Councilwoman Gilda Cordova cast the dissenting vote, requesting additional time to consider the appointment.

The council is expected to approve Albro's contract at the Dec. 21 City Council meeting, with his start date set for Jan. 3.

The move comes after current City Manager Jim Throop announced his resignation effective Jan. 2 during an emergency closed session at the Nov. 16 council meeting.

In response, Mayor Jenelle Osborne on Nov. 29 called a special meeting of the City Council to discuss the appointment of an acting or interim city manager to assume the role once Throop exits.

Members of the public were invited to offer input during a period set aside for public comment during that meeting.

Albro, who has worked for the city since 2012 as an accounting supervisor and an accounting and revenue manager, has held the position of city management services director for the past three years. He is a longtime Lompoc resident and Lompoc High School alum.

