The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
Council goals set for fiscal years 2021-23 are as follows:
• Ensure a safe and supportive city though fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
• Determine a sustainable financial plan;
• Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses; and
• Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers’ ability to improve Lompoc.
The budget is available for review at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/.../manag.../finance/-folder-37.
City staff is set to return with a budget review for the City Council on Feb. 1, 2022.