The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.

Council goals set for fiscal years 2021-23 are as follows:

• Ensure a safe and supportive city though fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;

• Determine a sustainable financial plan;

• Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses; and

• Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers’ ability to improve Lompoc.

The budget is available for review at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/.../manag.../finance/-folder-37.

City staff is set to return with a budget review for the City Council on Feb. 1, 2022.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

