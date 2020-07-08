Lompoc City Council approves pay raises for police officers; City manager gives update on closures

Less than a month after several Lompoc residents jump-started a discussion about potentially redirecting funding away from the city’s police force, the officers within the Lompoc Police Department are now set to receive pay raises.

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Lompoc Police Officers’ Association — the union that represents the police department’s employees — that will result in all sworn and non-sworn officers receiving a 2% salary increase, as well as increased medical insurance contributions from the city.

The City Council voted 5-0 to approve the one-year agreement, which went into effect retroactively as of July 1 and will remain in place through June 30, 2021. It replaces the previous agreement, which ended June 30.

In accepting the deal that was negotiated between city administrators and union leaders, the City Council approved the appropriation of $126,190 to fund the salary and benefit increases.

Of that appropriation, $92,733 is set to go toward salaries, $17,898 toward retirement, and $15,559 toward benefits, according to a city staff report.

Even with the new agreement, the City Council retains its right to modify or update the Lompoc Police Department’s policy manual, which has been a topic of conversation at recent council meetings.