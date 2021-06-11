Lompoc City Council members unanimously declared a state of fiscal emergency on June 1. The move allowed the city to call an Aug. 31 mail-in-only ballot proposal for a proposed new tax structure on the community’s cannabis manufacturing and distribution businesses.
“I know this is a difficult topic and I think that it is what’s in the best interest for as many (as possible) in the community. And even (as) one of those who did move forward on regulating and legalizing cannabis and taxing it, owning where we made a misstep and correcting that is really important as we move forward, so thank you for that,” Mayor Jenelle Osborne said in thanking council members for what she called respectful discussion, negotiation and compromise.
If approved by voters, a graduated tax would be imposed on marijuana distribution and manufacturing companies in the city of Lompoc at the rate of one half percent for businesses with annual revenues of $10 million or less, 1% for revenues from $10 million to $25 million, 1.5% for revenues from $25 million to $40 million, 2% on revenues from $40 million to $55 million, and 2.5% for revenues of $55 million or more.
The ballot measure also would base that tax off sales alone, not sales plus state taxes collected. In addition, it would allow for such taxes to be shown on sales receipts.
Osborne said the scale would keep Lompoc competitively below Santa Barbara County’s own tax structure for the sector while giving new businesses the opportunity to ramp up before being hit with a larger tax. She also reminded those present that the tax is borne not by the business but by the purchasers of the goods that are distributed throughout the state.
“In effect, we’ll improve our community by all of those purchasing products manufactured and distributed in our little community,” Osborne said.
Councilman Dirk Starbuck immediately took exception to calling a fiscal emergency days before the council had an opportunity to view the budget.
“We have a budget meeting on Thursday, but we’re willing to declare a fiscal emergency prior to reviewing the budget, so maybe we should start there,” Starbuck said.
City Manager Jim Throop explained the city would have to declare a fiscal emergency to call for a ballot measure any time before the next regular election in November 2022. In addition, to be accepted for a less costly mail-in-only election, the council would have to agree unanimously on the declaration.
Councilman Jeremy Ball and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova said it was clear, even without looking at budget line items, that the city is struggling.
With the recent closure of Vons, neighboring residents can put at ease, according to Osborne who confirmed that businesses ALDI grocery store will split the empty lot with Boot Barn...
“Budget or no budget, we definitely are in a fiscal emergency. We, as a city, even post-COVID/coming out of COVID, we don’t even have a recovery plan for this community as to how we are going to get ourselves back on track,” Cordova said.
Ball also noted long-term budget shortfalls in the city that have led to reduced services.
“If they Google ‘Lompoc,’ they’ll see headlines talking about high rates of crime and other problems here. As a business owner, that would detract me from being interested in moving somewhere, so from my perspective, with all respect, I honestly think we’re in an emergency. I’m still hearing gunshots several times a week. I’m still hearing about issues where we cannot come up with a solid answer for our community, so from my perspective, it’s pretty clear we’re in an emergency,” Ball said.
Several citizens on hand spoke in favor of the tax, with only one speaking against the proposal in person, and one calling in.
“As was stated earlier, our public safety is in the toilet,” said Lompoc resident Terry Doughtny. “I had my property broken into, I called the police, and nobody showed up.There was nobody available to come help me. There’s shootings; there’s all kinds of stuff happening. We need a police force and we can’t afford it with our current budget. The dispensaries won’t be any good. Nobody's going to come here to get shot. We need the tax to help with our city budget. We need public safety. Please, if the City Council can’t agree to this, please let the voters decide. We're tired of having a crime-ridden city. It’s time to start funding this place and make it what it could be, what it was, what we want it to be.”
Series: Lompoc City Council
Read this collection of stories on Lompoc City Council from the past year. Read all of our coverage of local government in Vandenberg Village and the Lompoc Valley on LompocRecord.com.
The Lompoc Cemetery District was expanded by nearly 8 acres when the City Council voted unanimously last week to abandon the parcel of land ad…
The city of Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is see…
Lompoc City Council members spent hours on Weed Day (4/20) talking cannabis, from the city’s attempts to conform with state regulations to sta…
Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review the city's 2021-22 fiscal year Action Plan draft documents ahead of th…
Lompoc City Council members on April 6 discussed the need for street, alley and road improvements citywide before adopting a five-year program…
Lompoc City Council votes to provide staffing at Huyck Stadium, implores residents to help protect snowy plover
The Lompoc City Council voted on March 16 to provide staffing at the newly revamped Huyck Stadium in exchange for public use of the lighted tr…
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on March 16 to more strictly enforce the city’s ban on illegal fireworks, increase efforts to invest…
Lompoc City Council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to form a California nonprofit organization that would work hand in hand with city staff to capt…
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 16 to move forward with amendments to the city's latest zoning code and architectural review…
More than two years after the city of Lompoc made sweeping efforts — to the tune of $500,000 — to clean up approximately 750 acres of the Sant…
Lompoc city officials are asking community members to weigh in on goals and priorities as planning for the 2021-23 city budget begins. A surve…
The future of Lompoc's animal shelter remains in limbo two months after Santa Barbara County Animal Services temporarily closed the shelter du…
Local restaurants and retailers saw a small economic boost during the Happy Holidays Shop Local challenge hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber …
Lompoc's popular swap meet — now dubbed the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market — will make a return to downtown in late spring, and city official…
Charles “C.J.” Berry has been appointed as the new utility director for the city of Lompoc, following a nationwide recruitment process. The ut…
The Lompoc City Council has joined an effort appealing to Gov. Gavin Newsom to grant the Central Coast an exit from its designated Southern Ca…
Starting Tuesday, Lompoc City Council meetings will be temporarily closed to in-person attendance as a result of the regional stay-at-home ord…
The city of Lompoc officially kicked off the holiday season Friday at Centennial Park with a virtual tree lighting ceremony, presented by Mayo…
Lompoc City Council convened Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing Councilman Jim Mosby and welcome incoming Councilman Jeremy Ball.
Lompoc City Council and mayoral candidates during a debate Thursday aired their opinions about parks, public safety, homelessness and economic…
After a summer in which police reform has been a major topic throughout the nation, the Lompoc City Council this week began exploring the poss…
The program, which is slated to go into effect before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally diggi…
The Lompoc City Council this month approved using $60,000 from the city’s general fund to purchase new equipment for the Lompoc Media Center t…
For the first time in the six years since it shut down a long-running downtown swap meet, the Lompoc City Council this month began exploring a…
The Lompoc Family YMCA will likely see significant cost savings this year, thanks to the Lompoc City Council agreeing Tuesday night to waive t…
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
A little more than a year after all the playground equipment was removed from Lompoc’s Beattie Park, the sprawling 50-acre green space is set …
In the same month that a new one-year agreement went into effect that calls for Santa Barbara County to provide animal services within the cit…
Although the fireworks activity in Lompoc has calmed significantly since the end of the Fourth of July, a group of residents angered by months…
Less than a month after several Lompoc residents jump-started a discussion about potentially redirecting funding away from the city’s police f…
The city of Lompoc will seek significantly more money — with fewer strings attached to it — than was proposed last month as part of an agreeme…
When Lillian Street approached the microphone to address the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night, she acknowledged that what she was about to…
Just days after Santa Barbara County officials publicly revealed they were exploring the possibility of closing down the lone animal shelter i…
Promoting Lompoc as a destination for cycling tourism and finding ways to connect the city’s network of bike paths with other popular Lompoc V…
Lompoc considering pact with wind farm developers; city could receive payment for not opposing project
Although Lompoc is not slated to benefit from the power generated by a wind energy project being planned just south of the city, the venture c…
At the urging of the city’s top public safety officials, the Lompoc City Council on Wednesday officially canceled this summer’s Fourth of July…