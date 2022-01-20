Cannabis festivals were given the green light to spark in the park after the Lompoc City Council voted 3-2 Tuesday to approve an ordinance allowing such events at River Bend, Ken Adam and River parks.

Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova maintained their dissent in the 3-2 final vote, just as they had in the preliminary vote in December.

Cordova was particularly outspoken at the December meeting where she raised her concerns regarding: allowing smoking event-day cannabis in parks where no tobacco smoking is allowed; potentially depleting limited city resources to staff such events; and providing services for cannabis events at the expense of local residents.

The consent agenda item passed with no additional discussion.

After brief discussion and reports from city staff, the council also unanimously agreed to remove public access from the alleys at Arbor Square Apartments between Pine and Oak avenues, and G and F streets. The easement for public utilities will remain in place, and the property owner, LIH Arbor Square, LP, will take over financial responsibility for maintaining access for residents, emergency services and public utilities.

A representative of the property said his firm was hired to revamp the facilities, “and security was the most important thing. That’s why we want to vacate the alleys to provide the gates.”

The property owner worked with the Fire Department to identify the location of gates, and installed them in anticipation of the decision. The council’s approval now allows the gates to be closed in an effort to improve safety on the parcel.

One unnamed Arbor Square resident said she opposed the closure, calling it “discriminatory against the disabled because there’s a lot of people in there that won’t get the necessary care of the ambulance coming on time.”

Lompoc Fire Marshal Dena Paschke said the Lompoc Police and Fire departments as well as dispatch centers will have the gate codes. Those codes will be provided to ambulance companies en route to the property.

In other action, the council voted unanimously to transfer $4 million from the city’s unassigned general fund balance reserves to a dedicated capital development special review fund. The funds can now only be used for funding future one-time expenditures for capital outlay projects.

Dean Albro, who was officially sworn in Monday to his new post as city manager, said there are no such projects approved, and any such projects would be brought to the council for approval.

The council also voted 4-1, with Cordova dissenting, to move Human Resources back out of the city's Administration Department, delete the long-vacant deputy city manager job classification, and create and fill the position of assistant city manager.

Albro explained the Human Resources Department was eliminated in 2010 in an effort to save money. Related responsibilities were put in the hand of the city administrator, now city manager, position with the intent to contract the work out to city attorneys.

“Today, it’s really not like that,” Albro said.

Most of the work is done by city staff, and the changes realign staff to address those responsibilities.

“It’ll be nice to have extra staffing to look at capital improvements, goals and objectives, and council priorities,” Albro said.

Council members also voted unanimously to appoint Jeremy Ball as mayor pro tem.