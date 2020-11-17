Lompoc City Council meeting is tonight at 6:30 p.m.

The Lompoc City Council will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.
You can read the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below.
Because the County of Santa Barbara is currently in the "red tier" of coronavirus risk, the City Council Chambers will be open to the public with limited seating.
All attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing restrictions.
You can watch tonight's City Council meeting live on Comcast Channel 23 and the listen on radio station KPEG 100.9 FM, the meeting will also be livestreamed on the internet at www.cityoflompoc.com. Just click the “City Council” button, and then “View City Council Meeting Live Webcast”.
If you choose not to attend in person, but wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided three minutes for your comment.
