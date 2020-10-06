You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc City Council meeting is tonight

The Lompoc City Council will meet tonight to discuss a number of topics starting at 6 p.m. at City Hall.

You can read the agenda for Tuesday's meeting below. 

Because the County of Santa Barbara is currently in the "red tier" of coronavirus risk, the City Council Chambers will be open to the public with limited seating.

All attendees must wear a mask and observe social distancing restrictions.  

You can watch tonight's City Council meeting live on Comcast Channel 23 and the listen on radio station KPEG 100.9 FM, the meeting will also be livestreamed on the internet at www.cityoflompoc.com. Just click the “City Council” button, and then “View City Council Meeting Live Webcast”.

If you choose not to attend in person, but wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, call 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided three minutes for your comment.

Alternatively, you may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Download PDF City of Lompoc City Council Meeting October 6, 2020

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

