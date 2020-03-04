Lompoc City Council revives 4th of July fireworks show in new location

Lompoc's 2020 Fourth of July fireworks show, which was thought to be dead two months ago, was revived Tuesday with a new host site and several potential new elements.
The show had been held at Huyck Stadium for more than 30 years, but the city announced in January that it was canceled this year due to ongoing renovations at the venue and a desire to not damage the stadium’s new artificial turf.
On Tuesday night, the City Council — after having directed city staff to explore alternate options to bring the show back — set the stage for a new-look celebration that could include a tie-in with the Lompoc Valley Flower Festival, the city’s biggest annual event.
The governing body voted 5-0 to have staff begin making preparations for a new public fireworks show this summer at Ryon Park.
Included in the council’s direction was for city staff to also seek out sponsors or partnerships to help offset costs, to develop a so-called VIP section with bleacher seating and higher-priced tickets, and to explore ways to offset parking.
If held on July 4, the event would take place just six days after the conclusion of the Flower Festival — scheduled for June 24 through 28 at Ryon Park — and could share several qualities with that summer celebration, including food trucks, live musical performances, and family-oriented activities.
“You got me at food trucks,” Councilman Victor Vega said, while smiling, in response to a presentation from city staff that recommended the Ryon Park plan.
The city staff report, presented by Community Development Director Christie Alarcon, included lists of pros and cons for six different potential new host sites. In addition to Ryon Park, those included Johns-Manville Park, agriculture fields west of the city, the Lompoc Airport, Riverbend Park and River Park.
Among the pros listed for Ryon Park was that it provided sufficient space for an aerial fireworks show, as well as space for seating and parking.
The cons listed by city staff included that the idea may face opposition from residents who live near the park and that it would require fencing off an area in order to charge entry to defray the cost of putting on the show.
The staff report noted that residents who live near Ryon Park were notified about Tuesday’s meeting and encouraged to offer input. During the meeting, no one spoke out against the plan, while five public speakers threw their support behind the Ryon Park proposal.
“That sounds great,” resident Nicholas Gonzales said of the Ryon Park plan. “People are dying for things to do in this community, especially family events.”
The fireworks show has averaged 2,500 attendees per year over the past three years, according to city staff.
Ticket sales account for about half the cost of the show, with a percentage of the money brought in by the booths that sell the so-called safe-and-sane fireworks accounting for the other half. Sponsorships also help make up funding gaps.
This year’s show is projected by city staff to cost about $39,000, an increase of about $7,400 from the previous three years at Huyck Stadium. Based on the projected revenue, the city is anticipating a funding shortfall of about $6,700.
While that money could come from the general fund, City Council members seemed reluctant to go that route. Instead, they directed staff to explore potential partnerships with the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, which runs the annual SpringFest and Flower Festival events, or seek out sponsors, such as the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which has supported the show in the past.
Former Mayor John Linn recounted how he helped raise money for past events and suggested that community donors could help fill that funding gap.
“I suspect we can raise the entire $7,000 in a matter of a few days,” he said.
Tuesday’s discussion included suggestions to look at eliminating the aerial fireworks show — and instead promote the festival-like atmosphere — in an effort to cut costs. Alarcon noted that such a scenario could prove tricky since the city is engaged in a three-year contract with its pyrotechnic provider and it is unclear if it can back out of that agreement without financial penalty.
She also noted that community members might balk at the event not including professional fireworks.
Like members of the council and public who spoke, City Manager Jim Throop expressed enthusiasm over the new event, which he described as a potential “improved version of what we had before.”
“I’m excited by what we can do with this,” he said.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.