Lompoc City Council revives 4th of July fireworks show in new location

“That sounds great,” resident Nicholas Gonzales said of the Ryon Park plan. “People are dying for things to do in this community, especially family events.”

The fireworks show has averaged 2,500 attendees per year over the past three years, according to city staff.

Ticket sales account for about half the cost of the show, with a percentage of the money brought in by the booths that sell the so-called safe-and-sane fireworks accounting for the other half. Sponsorships also help make up funding gaps.

This year’s show is projected by city staff to cost about $39,000, an increase of about $7,400 from the previous three years at Huyck Stadium. Based on the projected revenue, the city is anticipating a funding shortfall of about $6,700.

While that money could come from the general fund, City Council members seemed reluctant to go that route. Instead, they directed staff to explore potential partnerships with the Lompoc Valley Festival Association, which runs the annual SpringFest and Flower Festival events, or seek out sponsors, such as the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, which has supported the show in the past.

Former Mayor John Linn recounted how he helped raise money for past events and suggested that community donors could help fill that funding gap.