The Lompoc City Council is seeking public input on a redistricting process for the city that involves redrawing City Council district boundaries in a way that best represents the community.

The Lompoc City Council will hold hearings to receive public input on where district lines should be drawn at 7 p.m. on July 6 and July 20, as well as Feb. 2, 2022, and Feb. 16, 2022. Times are yet to be determined for the 2022 meetings.

District lines will be adopted using the following criteria:

Geographically contiguous districts (each City Council district should share a common border with the next); The geographic integrity of local neighborhoods or communities shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division; Geographic integrity of a city shall be respected in a manner that minimizes its division; Easily identifiable boundaries that follow natural or artificial barriers (rivers, streets, highways, rail lines, etc.); and Lines shall be drawn to encourage geographic compactness. In addition, boundaries shall not be drawn for purposes of favoring or discriminating against a political party.

All hearings will be held at Lompoc City Hall in the council chambers at 100 Civic Center Plaza.

In addition, the community is invited to submit public comments, including suggested draft maps, by emailing the city clerk’s office at: s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

More information, including current district maps, is available at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/city-clerk/election-official.

