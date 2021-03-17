Lompoc City Council to increase enforcement of illegal fireworks, dumping

The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to more strictly enforce the city’s ban on illegal fireworks, increase efforts to investigate illegal dumping and take steps toward transferring more than 7 acres of Beattie Park to the Lompoc Cemetery District.

The council also appointed several volunteers to various commissions.

Newly adopted Ordinance 1678(21) amends Chapter 8.28 of the Lompoc Municipal Code to clarify violating the city’s ban on illegal fireworks is punishable as a misdemeanor to both those using the fireworks and the owners of properties where such fireworks are used. Property owners cited may release their tenants' contact information for law enforcement follow-up. City staff reported the ordinance also provides for the city to recover any attorney fees related to such citations.

“This is an attempt to curtail some illegal fireworks here and kind of instill a little bit of respect for other people’s property and the noise levels and for pet owners,” said Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega.

In an effort to curtail littering resulting from aggressive scavenging, solid waste code enforcement officers recently wrapped up an experimental education program, which city staff said ultimately failed.