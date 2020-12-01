Lompoc City Council to meet tonight starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Lompoc City Council will meet on Tuesday, December 1 at Lompoc City Hall starting at 6:30 p.m. to discuss a wide range of issues, you can read the agenda for tonight's meeting below.
According to the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, in person attendance is allowed at the meeting however seating will be limited, and strict social distancing measures and mask requirements will be in place because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23, and on the radio on KPED 100.9 fm.
If you choose not to attend in-person but wish to make a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item, you may call (805) 875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. You will be provided 3 minutes for your comment.
