The Lompoc City Council will convene at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss issues ranging from the transfer of $4 million in funds from the Capital Improvement Program to the appointment of council members to external agencies, according to the board's agenda.

The council first will meet in closed session to discuss anticipated litigation before moving to open session at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall. The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM, and livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com in the “View City Council Meeting Videos” under the City Council tab.

In-person attendance also is permitted which requires that all attendees wear masks while indoors.

Those who cannot attend in person may submit a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item by calling 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Three minutes are allotted for each comment.

As an alternative to calling, virtual attendees may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Business items to be discussed include:

• Authorizing temporary cannabis events at River Bend Park, Ken Adam Park and River Park, and establishing a permitting process and fees for such events.

• Transferring $4 million in Capital Improvement Program funds from the general fund's Unassigned Fund Balance to the Capital Development Fund Committed Fund Balance and classifying the entire amount as restricted cash, with the balance to be used solely for funding future one-time capital projects.

• Adopting the city's biennial administrative budget, found at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/-folder-1555, and approving the city's $1.2 million obligation payment scheduled for July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

• Affirming the appointment of of council member appointments to external agencies for the 2022 calendar year and appointing a mayor pro tem for 2022.

• Holding a public hearing on a recommendation to remove the right-of-way passage for public access at Arbor Square Apartments but maintain easement for public utilities and staff.

• Adopting a resolution to create the position of assistant city manager by restructuring the Human Resources division to a sperate Human Resources department and eliminating the deputy city manager job classification. City officials also recommend amending the compensation plan for management, supervisory and confidential employees to include the salary ranges for the newly created position.

• Approving and adopting the reorganization, reallocation and adjustment of funding allocations for the City Administration Department for the remainder of 2021-23 biennial budget fiscal year, or providing an alternate direction.

Lompoc ends year with $8M budget surplus; City Council discusses plans to allocate influx Lompoc City Council members spent the lion’s share of their Dec. 7 meeting discussing plans for allocating the city’s first budget surplus in memory. The city’s combined savings in salaries and department expenditures over the past year, as well as an influx of funding from the American Rescue Plan Act resulted in an $8 million budget surplus for the city.

Lompoc City Council appoints Albro as new city manager Lompoc City Council in closed session during last night's regular meeting voted 4-5 in favor of appointing Dean Albro as permanent city manager effective Monday, January 3, 2022.

Lompoc school board president announces sudden resignation Lompoc Unified School District Board of Education is down one board member — its president — after William "Bill" Heath abruptly announced his resignation in an email to local media on Monday afternoon.