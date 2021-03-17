Lompoc City Council votes to provide staffing at Huyck Stadium, implores residents to help protect snowy plover

The Lompoc City Council voted Tuesday to provide staffing at the newly revamped Huyck Stadium in exchange for public use of the lighted track and outdoor exercise equipment at no additional charge.

Council members discussed terms of the agreement and unanimously authorized the city manager to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the Lompoc Unified School District.

In other action, the council:

— Viewed a presentation by Santa Barbara County Association of Governments Director of Planning Michael Becker regarding the Regional Housing Needs Allocation, which requires Lompoc to plan for an additional 2,248 housing units over the next eight years, as mandated by state law. Of those, 166 would be designated for very-low income residents, 262 for low-income, 311 for median income and 1,509 for above-median.

The city’s last assessment called for 525 units, but a changing market and newly adopted state laws have resulted in boosted figures, Becker said.

“I think this is potentially painful for a lot of jurisdictions,” Becker said. “Ultimately, it’s the result of the state doesn’t have the ability to look at local nuances through this process. The state’s goal is to increase housing production and that was one way they could do it.”

— Met in closed session to discuss existing litigation involving the Environmental Defense Center, provide staff direction on the Beattie Park property negotiations, give staff guidelines on property negotiations with Channel Islands Young Men’s Christian Association at 201 W. College Ave and carry out its annual performance review of the city manager.