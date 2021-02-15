Lompoc City Council votes to pursue second large-scale riverbed cleanup

More than two years after the city of Lompoc made sweeping efforts — to the tune of $500,000 — to clean up approximately 750 acres of the Santa Ynez riverbed overrun by homeless encampments and littered with garbage, Lompoc officials are pursuing a second large-scale cleanup.

With debris piling up in the waterway, along with the return of homeless encampments, the Lompoc City Council on Feb. 2 unanimously voted to initiate a second cleanup once costs were further explored. City staff were tasked with producing and presenting a cost analysis that would outline the cost for cleanup and maintenance.

Additionally, Mayor Jenelle Osborne and Councilman Jeremy Ball, with the backing of the council, agreed to jointly approach the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors to request that they form an ad-hoc riverbed cleanup committee to partner with Lompoc.

Based on numbers brought to the council in March 2020, staff estimated that a second cleanup involving vegetation management as well as the removal of hazardous items like needles would cost the city about $129,000, plus another $300,000 in annual costs for ongoing maintenance and patrols. More than 80% of that $300,000 would finance two full-time Lompoc Police officers to patrol the area.