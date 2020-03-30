Lompoc City Council votes to waive late fees for hotel bed taxes as coronavirus pandemic continues

With COVID-19 continuing to cause uncertainty for area businesses, the Lompoc City Council held a special meeting Friday night that could impact how local companies operate going forward.
During the meeting — at which participants practiced social distancing measures to limit spread of the coronavirus — the governing body voted 4-0 to waive late fees and interest for transient occupancy taxes, or TOT, from local hotels and motels through June 30.
Councilwoman Gilda Cordova abstained from the vote since she is president of the board of Explore Lompoc, a marketing group comprised primarily of hotel owners that had requested the move.
In a separate decision, the City Council voted 4-1 to rescind a prior emergency proclamation from City Manager Jim Throop that banned commercial evictions caused by COVID-19. Mayor Jenelle Osborne gave the lone vote of dissent.
The move to postpone collection of TOT, or bed taxes, from hotels was encouraged by many of Lompoc’s hoteliers.
Atul Patel, who owns hotels in the city, called into Friday’s meeting to offer public comment — the city encouraged comment via phone and email — in support of the measure as hotels are experiencing what he described as “uncharted waters.”
“I don’t think anybody does not want to pay their bed tax in a timely manner, but unfortunately sometimes circumstance does not allow us to,” he said, referring specifically to a proposed mandate that would limit the waiver of fees only to hotels that were current on their TOT payments to the city as of Friday.
Councilman Jim Mosby successfully advocated for the City Council to alter that stipulation and make the waivers available to hotels and motels that were current on their TOT payments as of Jan. 1.
It was unclear exactly how the potentially delayed payments could affect the city’s immediate financial future.
City leaders estimated that the city would likely have been due around $100,000 in TOT payments in March. The postponement of late fees and interest, which are set to begin again on July 1, is not expected to significantly affect how much the city ultimately receives, since the payments will still need to be made.
Dean Albro, Lompoc’s accounting and revenue manager, said the city receives about $2.2 million in bed taxes annually.
The separate discussion surrounding evictions was in large part a direct response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order issued Friday to ban the enforcement of evictions for residential renters affected by COVID-19 through May 31. That statewide mandate requires that renters have documented proof of how the virus adversely impacted their ability to pay rent.
After the City Council voted to declare a local emergency on March 17, Throop, acting as emergency director, had issued a similar order in Lompoc that also included commercial renters.
On Friday, the Lompoc City Council essentially dropped the residential aspect of its ordinance, mainly because the state ordinance supersedes that of the city. Plus, Mosby pointed out, doing so would also keep the city out of any potential litigation brought about due to evictions.
After about 20 minutes of discussion, the majority of the City Council seemed to agree that it would be in the city’s best interest to also leave the commercial-eviction issue up to the state.
“I think we should mirror what the governor has done, and if he changes something in the future, he’s got a lot deeper pockets than we do when it comes to litigation,” Mosby said. “It’s more of his proverbial sandbox, so to say.”
Councilman Victor Vega said he was hopeful that commercial renters and landlords would be able to work out any issues, since it would benefit both for the business to succeed. Further, he said, finding a new tenant will likely prove difficult in the current climate.
Both Mosby and Vega encouraged business owners experiencing hardships to seek out assistance through programs being developed by the federal and state governments.
Osborne offered her objections before a roll call vote was taken.
“[It is a] very large concern for me that in a community that strives to be business-friendly,” she said, “we are missing an opportunity to potentially protect our really small businesses that do lease, and a great deal of them lease from out-of-town ownership.”
The next regular meeting of the Lompoc City Council is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 7 at City Hall.
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County Series: Impact and reaction to Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County
We are working hard to get answers about the impact and reaction to the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, this is a collection of those stories. Follow our Facebook page to get the 'Coronavirus Latest,' bringing you news on the fight against the spread of the virus from the around the world. Do you have a question about coronavirus in Santa Barbara County? The Santa Maria Times news staff will work to answer your questions. Post them to our Facebook page, or email MCooley@Leecentralcoastnews.com
State and federal officials say food poses no threat for transmitting the coronavirus, but Central Coast growers are taking steps to protect t…
The administration and staff of Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Health and the Comprehensive Care Center are thankful for the outpouring …
Superior Home Health & Senior Services has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping, and othe…
Lompoc’s River Bend Bike Park is open for business as usual. Everyone is welcome to come out for a ride — admission is free — and the public b…
Not long after Lompoc Unified School District announced plans this past week to open a child care center for kids of first responders, some co…
With its tourism business district turned into what one city official described as a ghost town, Solvang laid off eight employees Friday as a …
We are putting together a list of area restaurants, bars and other businesses that have been impacted by the state of California's coronavirus…
Around 3 p.m. most days, Scott and Cassandra Cox, along with their sons David and Ryan, station themselves near their home on the Arroyo Grand…
Accessing childcare, managing stress and deciphering Vandenberg Air Force Base’s new regulations amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic were some …
Sheriff's calls for service, jail bookings drop; domestic disturbances increase amid coroanvirus pandemic
The number of jail inmates, bookings and calls for service, has dropped in Santa Barbara County while calls about domestic disturbances increa…
Santa Barbara County has confirmed six new cases of the coronavirus for a total of 32 cases, with numbers climbing to 52 in San Luis Obispo Co…
Beginning April 1, Santa Maria Area Transit (SMAT) buses will replace the weekday schedule with the limited-service weekend schedule on all ei…
Residential tenants who may be having trouble paying their rent because of a loss of income due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic go…
The Pacific Southwest Region of the U.S Forest Service has closed developed recreation facilities on national forests statewide in response to…
Santa Maria company marketing rapid-result coronavirus test- Hardy Diagnostics product can show if further testing is needed
Arapid-result screening test that will help health-care workers determine the need for coronavirus testing in symptomatic patients now is avai…
Aline of people stretched down the block from the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Maria Wednesday to receive bags of groceries from the Foodbank …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department confirmed two new coronavirus cases on Wednesday for a total of 26, with San Luis Obispo Cou…
The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is offering help in response to the coronavirus outbreak on two fronts: expanding the …
The drive-through service at Hancock's Santa Maria campus will offer prebagged, nonperishable food Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning at 11:30 …
Anumber of local organizations — including the Democratic Club of Santa Maria Valley — are pitching in to help with grocery store or pharmacy …
A Santa Barbara County Fire Department engine crew may have been exposed to the coronavirus while on a medical assistance call Tuesday, and of…
Santa Barbara County supervisors want to expand the ability of the Planning and Building Department to address long-range planning issues that…
Ashopper at the head of the line waits for his turn to go inside the Trader Joe's store in Santa Maria on Wednesday.
San Luis Obispo County master distiller and proprietor of Calwise Spirits Co. Aaron Bergh, is slowing down production of his hand-crafted spir…
Lompoc Unified School District officials announced Wednesday morning that classes would remain canceled at least through the end of April. Whe…
Blood service center Vitalant held a blood drive in Santa Maria on Tuesday in an ongoing effort to prevent supply shortages in hospitals amid …
Santa Barbara County has six new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 24, with a total of 42 cases confirmed in San Luis Obispo …
To increase bed capacity for potential patient influxes, Marian Regional Medical Center is converting part of the old hospital on Church Stree…
With schools still closed amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Lompoc Unified School District leaders have joined with other community partners…
Dignity Health Central Coast has set up triage tents outside local emergency departments and urgent care centers in preparation for potential …
Grocery stores across northern Santa Barbara County are providing special shopping services and hours to accommodate the elderly and those at …
Hancock College is moving most classes to remote instruction after faculty, staff and students were barred from its campuses Sunday to limit t…
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases remains at 18 in Santa Barbara County, with San Luis Obispo County confirming six new cases for a to…
Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have i…
The Pismo Preserve is closed until further notice, due to concerns about the recreation area's capacity for adequate social distancing among v…
The Santa Maria Bonita School District resumed meal distributions Monday and will provide supplies by appointment to remaining families in nee…
Five new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Santa Barbara County; 2 Arroyo Grande High School students test positive
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed five new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 18. T…
The Santa Maria High School gymnasium will now operate as a 24-hour emergency shelter to provide the homeless a place to stay and serve as a p…
Local hospitals have begun to strengthen their response by enforcing social isolation, establishing triage processes and trying to anticipate …
With most Californians advised by state and local officials to stay in their homes to limit the spread of COVID-19, that simply isn’t an optio…
The number of COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County climbed to 13 Saturday with the addition of four new cases, while San Luis Obispo County …
State officials on Friday canceled all April events at the Santa Maria Fairpark, including the annual Strawberry Festival, prompting the layof…
Santa Maria Swim Club member Parker Reynolds was a two-time U.S. Olympic Trials qualifier last August, easily meeting the standards as he won …
Meal distributions were canceled Friday but will resume Monday, according to district spokeswoman Maggie White, with school officials revising…
The Santa Barbara County Public Defender's office on Tuesday called on the Sheriff's Office to release inmates who are most at risk for contra…
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the state's 40 million residents to stay at home, restricting non-essential move…
As Santa Maria city officials build their 2020-22 budget, economic downturns anticipated from the coronavirus are forcing staff to re-evaluate…
ANipomo rose-growing company came close to shutting down this week as the coronavirus response has decimated its business, but it now has deci…
Despite nonstop news about the coronavirus pandemic, people still have questions about the disease.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will issue a shelter at home order effective at 5 p.m. Friday for all residents 75 and older…
Marian Regional Medical Center has received approval for increased bed units for acute care and potential coronavirus patients, but a bottlene…
The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night declared a local emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak and began implementing measures aimed…
San Luis Obispo County residents have been ordered to remain in their homes ‘round the clock, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, by Emergency Servic…
Local tasting rooms and restaurants are adjusting their business models following the call by Gov. Gavin Newsom this week for bars, wineries, …
The Lucia Mar Unified School District has announced extended school closures until at least April 20, affecting more than 10,600 students at 1…
When the subject of barbecue comes up on the Central Coast, perhaps no restaurant has a better reputation for consistently good food than the …
Solvang Brewing Co. employees, from left, Kevin Taylor, Andrew Collins and Bryan Reyna show off their curbside stand for beer and food sales o…
ACentral Coast attorney who tested positive for COVID-19 and at least a dozen Santa Barbara County Sheriff's employees are in self-isolation f…
Several Lompoc restaurants are offering alternative ways for customers to get meals as the community continues to deal with the ramifications …
Law enforcement agencies in Santa Barbara County are taking steps during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect officers, including limiting arrests…
Toilet paper for pizza: Lompoc businesses, organizations navigate new terrain amid coronavirus outbreak
As fears surrounding COVID-19 spiked in the U.S. last week, leading to widespread hoarding of toilet paper and other staples, David Goldy saw …
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has 1,700 coronavirus sample collection kits available to high-risk individuals, with one of…
The city of Lompoc has placed a temporary St. Patrick’s Day ban on alcohol sales at all alcohol-serving establishments and cannabis sales at o…
Due to concerns surrounding COVID-19 restrictions, the Solvang Senior Center has announced that it will suspend all Center activities and dine…
The city of Santa Maria will close the main Public Library and its four branches effective Tuesday in observance of public health guidelines t…
Gov. Gavin Newsom escalates coronavirus effort, asks all California restaurants and theaters to close
Citing the need to “align” the efforts of local and state officials to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom said on M…
The Orcutt Academy boys tennis team was 9-0 in dual matches as of Friday.
The Santa Barbara County Public Defender on Monday requested that defendants in all criminal cases contact its office to have attorneys make c…
Third case of COVID-19 reported in SLO County; bar, restaurant alcohol sales suspended through Wednesday
A third case of COVID-19 was reported Monday in San Luis Obispo County as county officials issued an executive order halting alcohol sales at …
All public K-12 schools in Santa Barbara County closed Monday following the announcement of the first confirmed coronavirus case in the county…
Public Health officials said the infected individual is a North County resident in their 60s without an underlying health condition, according…
Coronavirus update: Lompoc schools shuttered Monday; District announces free meal sites during extended closures
Just two days after announcing the cancellation of classes due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, Lompoc Unified School District officials deci…
Days after announcing the cancellation of scheduled shows and postponement of future concerts, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has repo…
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close and urged seniors and people with chron…
County senior citizens get extra vigilance at care facilities, Oasis center closed, activities canceled
Following the declaration of a public health emergency in Santa Barbara County due to the coronavirus, care facilities and senior citizen acti…
The first confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported Saturday in San Luis Obispo County by the Public Health Department.
John Leo Dato has been a busy man for most of 2020.
On the heels of a recent statement released by Gov. Gavin Newsom urging Californians to avoid large gatherings due to growing concerns about t…
Valley Christian Academy starter Timmy Trenkle (two innings), Tyler McCoy (two innings) and Jared Moore (one inning) combined for a perfect ga…
The Lompoc Unified School District, Hancock College and Dunn have joined the list of area school districts that are officially suspending thei…
Santa Barbara County Association of Governments has canceled nonessential public meetings and special events into early April in response to a…
The Santa Maria Raceway at Stadium805 has canceled or postponed all events scheduled for the rest of March.
After careful consideration, the Marian Foundation’s annual community fundraiser, Day of Hope, will be rescheduled from April 8 to a later dat…
Coronavirus: Lucia Mar Unified School District cancels classes at all levels, all schools for two weeks
Classes for students at all grade levels and all schools were canceled Friday by Lucia Mar Unifed School District, starting Monday and continu…
Due to developing coronavirus concerns, all schools in Santa Barbara County will be closed by Wednesday, March 18, and will not resume classes…
For the first time in 34 years, the city of Lompoc will not host its annual SpringFest celebration. The event, which typically kicks off the l…
Santa Barbara County officials limit court personnel, Main Jail visitation in response to coronavirus
Santa Barbara County officials on Thursday limited the number of court personnel required to work, and will suspend visitation at the Main Jai…
When bad things happen, taking people by surprise, the real enemy is fear. That’s as true in war as it is on the highway when you are confront…
More than a dozen Lompoc events called off due to coronavirus, including State of City, concerts, Empty Bowls fundraiser; Aquatic Center also shuttered
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations have announced that they will either postpone or canc…
In response to the growing coronavirus crisis, Lompoc Unified School District announced Friday that it will be canceling classes beginning Mar…
The city of Santa Maria is postponing and canceling a number of city events scheduled in the coming weeks following a local health emergency d…
A public health emergency due to the COVID-19 global pandemic was declared Thursday by Santa Barbara County public health officials, making th…
Tonight's John Fogerty concert and the Saturday, March 14 Prince Royce shows at the Chumash Casino Resort have been canceled, the Santa Ynez B…
ASanta Maria company that supplies microbiology products worldwide is being swamped with orders for equipment used in testing for the coronavi…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
If the Central Coast experiences a COVID-19 outbreak, officials with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County expect the need for nutritional assistan…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: School district activities, local events canceled to limit transmision
Event organizers and school districts in Santa Barbara County have begun to postpone and cancel upcoming events and activities after an announ…
In an effort to keep you informed on changes, postponements or cancellations of events on the Central Coast due to coronavirus precautions we …
Though none of the nation's roughly 1,500 coronavirus cases have popped up in Santa Barbara or San Luis Obispo counties, the area's athletic s…
Several Lompoc events called off amid coronavirus concerns, including State of City, Empty Bowls fundraiser
With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak continuing to grow, several Lompoc-area organizations on Thursday either postponed or canceled upcoming events.
The Buellton Wine & Chili Festival has been postponed until Aug. 30, according to a Facebook post, because of new state guidelines suggest…
The Big West Conference announced on Thursday that all athletic events involving its nine member schools have been suspended indefinitely, eff…
The Lompoc Concert Association announced Thursday that it has canceled its show that had been scheduled for Friday, March 13, due to concerns …
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one wh…
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparati…
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Limit 'emotional contagion,' make plans for 'social distancing'
As the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rises in California, the public panic surrounding the potential arrival of the virus in Santa Bar…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Airports taking coronavirus precautions as regular travel continues
Despite increasing levels of COVID-19 cases in California, travel has been mainly unaffected at airports in Santa Barbara County, where there …
Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus, a local blood service provider is encouraging healthy patients to continue donating blood to preven…
Alecture scheduled for this weekend at Lompoc Valley Medical Center has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19, a hospital spokeswoman a…
This year’s “State of the Base” presentation, held annually at Vandenberg Air Force Base, has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the C…
Coronavirus in Santa Barbara County: Local schools to remain open, despite UCSB's move to 'remote instruction'
While the University of California, Santa Barbara has moved all courses online due to coronavirus concerns, other universities and K-12 school…
In an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus, local Catholic parishes and schools have established guidelines to limit contact between c…
Scheduled shows at the Chumash Casino Resort, including Bonnie Raitt's concert, will go on as planned, according to Director of Public Relatio…
COVID-19 is probably infecting Santa Barbara County residents and has been for about a month, one health care official believes, but no one wh…
While there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, local hospitals are being instructed by county and state public…
Calls for information about coronavirus prompt Public Health Department to launch phone line, website
Calls have been pouring into the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department from residents who are worried about the novel coronavirus that…
Santa Barbara County's Public Health Department is monitoring travelers at risk for COVID-19 and establishing health regulations at places of …
Although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Valley Medical Center officials are making preparati…
As concern about the spread of COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus, grows nationally, several local school districts are taking step…
Solvang tourism numbers down slightly in January; seasonal trend, coronavirus, Chinese tariffs among issues
On the tail of what some describe as a successful fourth quarter, including a closeout 2019 Julefest celebration which brought droves of new v…
San Luis Obispo County public health officials were notified Sunday that federal authorities no longer are considering Camp Roberts as a poten…
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.