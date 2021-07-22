Lompoc Police Department Capt. Kevin Martin told the City Council on Tuesday that the agency is now almost fully staffed for dispatchers.
The pending hire of an eighth dispatcher completes the long-awaited rejuvenation of the unit and marks an increase from three full-time dispatchers when he and Chief Joseph Mariani took on their rolls 2.5 years ago.
In addition, Martin reported the record department is fully staffed, and there are three candidates in the background-check process for the last open position in the jail. Of the 48 officers budgeted, 44 are in place including: 26 patrol officers, five station detectives, four administrators including Mariani and Martin, three in police academy, two in field training, and one new hire who will begin Aug. 2.
Once officers currently in academy enter full duty, the department intends to redeploy its motor officer for a greater focus on traffic incidents. It will also then redeploy its homeless liaison officer.
“The chief and I are very excited. We haven’t been able to see these numbers since we took over, but we’re excited with what the future has and what we’re going to be able to do for this community moving forward,” Martin said.
In addition, three detectives have been assigned to the newly minted special investigation unit made active Saturday. The unit will focus on trending issues in the community beginning with the city’s “gang problem,” working with other agencies including parole, the FBI, and “whoever we have to support us.”
Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously July 6 to spend $21,000 on voter redistricting as mandated by state law. The city will hold a va…
“Once we have dealt with that, and I’m confident we will make a huge dent in that problem, we will then reassign them to do a different task. Stolen vehicles are a problem in our community, so we’ll assign them to deal with stolen vehicles. That’s why we’re calling it a special investigation (unit). They’re not just one thing; they’re going to deal with those problems in the community,” Martin said.
The city will test for other officer candidates at 9 a.m. July 30 at Hancock College. Mayor Jenelle Osborne encouraged any interested potential officers to apply.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, the Council approved a number of business items on its consent agenda including levying a special tax on Summit View Homes, entering into an agricultural lease agreement with Rancho Laguna Farms, Inc., providing an increase in pay to the city manager and members of the city’s police officers association, and accepting a donation of land to the city.
Among the consent agenda items, council members unanimously approved a 3 percent increase in salary to sworn and non-sworn members of the Lompoc Police Officers Association with an additional 2 percent increase for dispatchers. In addition, the agreement with LPOA includes an increase in monthly medical benefit of $50 for individuals and up to $150 for members’ family coverage.
City Manager Jim Throop said the additional $554,632 cost will be covered entirely by the general fund reserve, which saw a $1.3 million surplus last year.
The ordinance will remain in effect despite expiration of the state of emergency measure issued last year due to the pandemic.
According to a staff report, the special tax levied on Summit View Homes will raise $20,051 for the annual operation, maintenance, servicing, and repair and replacement of streets, parkways, roads, sidewalks, curbs, gutters, street lighting, signals, street signage, and a contribution to public safety services costs related to the development.
Responsible parties will be assessed $871.77 per developed parcel and $2,423 per acre on 3.13 acres of undeveloped property. The remaining 3 acres is tax exempt.
The city will also raise $20,000 in rent over the next five years and save money on weed control and other maintenance by leasing city owned property to Rancho Laguna Farms, Inc. The business already owns and farms parcels adjacent to the three vacant, unimproved, city-owned parcels on H Street.
Under the lease, the tenant will be responsible for supplying its own water source from a well located on adjacent property and will be responsible for all other utilities, as necessary.
The council also accepted the donation of 123 North H Street, currently used as a parking lot, as offered by Lorraine M. Cox in memory of her late husband Terrill F. Cox. No conditions were placed on the donation, and the city initially plans to retain it in its current use for downtown parking.
And lastly, the council held the second of four required public hearings on the mandated redistricting process and heard an explanation of the process from consultant Daniel Phillips of Glendale-based National Demographics Corporation.
Tickets to the show are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
Lompoc established voting districts in December 2017 after threat of a lawsuit by two Lompoc residents who claimed the at-large system led to racially polarized voting. They sought, and won, the district-based system.
The council is currently comprised of one representative from each of Lompoc’s four voting districts with the mayor presiding regardless of district of residence.
Two years after Lompoc established its first voting districts, the state adopted the FAIR MAPS Act establishing new criteria and timelines for city and county redistricting in California. The law requires redistricting every 10 years in alignment with the latest census data.
Council Member Victor Vega, representing District 2, said he didn’t appreciate that the district seemed to have been defined by a race-based demographic.
“I think we should mix it up a little bit more just to make sure we include more, there’s just not a line there where just the Hispanic population ends. Yes, there’s a higher demographic, but when we can, use the percentages to expand a little bit more so we’re doing it with a methodology that is aimed at reducing crime and helping others. Let’s just keep that mentality in mind, ok,” he said.
“I hate to be boxed up and saying, hey, District 2 is … 57 percent Hispanic, and that may be a true statement, but I want to be a little more color blind when we do this so we can be more with crime statistics instead of more with your heritage,” Vega said.
Lompoc residents can put their culinary skills on display following the passage of countywide ordinance AB 626, which allows the operation of mini-food businesses — known as a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operations or MEHKOs — from private home kitchens.
At the mayor’s request, Phillips attempted to clarify the requirements of state versus federal law in redistricting.
“The (federal) voting rights act is really designed to make sure that historically marginalized communities, what it calls ‘protected classes’ — in your community it would be Latinos, Latinx, Hispanics, however you want to call them — you do not want to dilute their voting strength, their power,” Phillips said.
One way that dilution can occur is to split up those groups’ concentrations when drawing lines, which the city should avoid, he said.
“However, on the flip side, the Supreme Court has said don’t make race or ethnicity the paramount or only factor. Look at other things. Look at demographics like percent renters, percent Spanish speakers, percent lower income or lower education levels and you can define communities of interest that way and thereby satisfy both the federal voting rights act while also observing communities of interest and not racial gerrymandering,” Phillips said.
Vega said he still believes Lompoc is too small for districting.
“In essence, we would all be doing a better job if there were no districts in my opinion. … Lompoc’s a little too small at 40,000 to be cutting it up. As a whole, we should be at-large,” Vega said.
Series: Lompoc City Council
Read this collection of stories on Lompoc City Council from the past year. Read all of our coverage of local government in Vandenberg Village and the Lompoc Valley on LompocRecord.com.
A special municipal election for a cannabis tax ballot measure will be held Aug. 31. The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June…
Lompoc City Council members voted unanimously July 6 to spend $21,000 on voter redistricting as mandated by state law. The city will hold a va…
Lompoc residents can enjoy outdoor dining through the year's end after the City Council on July 6 voted unanimously to extend a proclamation t…
Lompoc City Council chambers are open to the public for in-person attendance at monthly council meetings, absent restrictions on occupancy or …
Lompoc's temporary 3% rate reduction on electric utilities instituted nine years ago ended Thursday, resulting in a return to 2011 rate levels…
The Lompoc City Council is seeking public input on a redistricting process for the city that involves redrawing City Council district boundari…
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
Lompoc City Council members unanimously declared a state of fiscal emergency on June 1. The move allowed the city to call an Aug. 31 mail-in-o…
The Lompoc City Council on Thursday began its initial review of the 2021-23 budget, although community members did not receive an update on th…
A new grocery store, housing project for veterans, 40-acre cannabis operation and daytime satellite launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base al…
The Lompoc Cemetery District was expanded by nearly 8 acres when the City Council voted unanimously last week to abandon the parcel of land ad…
The city of Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in federal economic relief funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and is see…
Lompoc City Council members spent hours on Weed Day (4/20) talking cannabis, from the city’s attempts to conform with state regulations to sta…
Lompoc's Community Development Division is inviting residents to review the city's 2021-22 fiscal year Action Plan draft documents ahead of th…
Lompoc City Council members on April 6 discussed the need for street, alley and road improvements citywide before adopting a five-year program…
Lompoc City Council votes to provide staffing at Huyck Stadium, implores residents to help protect snowy plover
The Lompoc City Council voted on March 16 to provide staffing at the newly revamped Huyck Stadium in exchange for public use of the lighted tr…
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on March 16 to more strictly enforce the city’s ban on illegal fireworks, increase efforts to invest…
Lompoc City Council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to form a California nonprofit organization that would work hand in hand with city staff to capt…
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously on Feb. 16 to move forward with amendments to the city's latest zoning code and architectural review…
More than two years after the city of Lompoc made sweeping efforts — to the tune of $500,000 — to clean up approximately 750 acres of the Sant…
Lompoc city officials are asking community members to weigh in on goals and priorities as planning for the 2021-23 city budget begins. A surve…
The future of Lompoc's animal shelter remains in limbo two months after Santa Barbara County Animal Services temporarily closed the shelter du…
Local restaurants and retailers saw a small economic boost during the Happy Holidays Shop Local challenge hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber …
Lompoc's popular swap meet — now dubbed the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market — will make a return to downtown in late spring, and city official…
Charles “C.J.” Berry has been appointed as the new utility director for the city of Lompoc, following a nationwide recruitment process. The ut…
The Lompoc City Council has joined an effort appealing to Gov. Gavin Newsom to grant the Central Coast an exit from its designated Southern Ca…
Starting Tuesday, Lompoc City Council meetings will be temporarily closed to in-person attendance as a result of the regional stay-at-home ord…
The city of Lompoc officially kicked off the holiday season Friday at Centennial Park with a virtual tree lighting ceremony, presented by Mayo…
Lompoc City Council convened Tuesday night to bid farewell to outgoing Councilman Jim Mosby and welcome incoming Councilman Jeremy Ball.
Lompoc City Council and mayoral candidates during a debate Thursday aired their opinions about parks, public safety, homelessness and economic…
After a summer in which police reform has been a major topic throughout the nation, the Lompoc City Council this week began exploring the poss…
The program, which is slated to go into effect before Oct. 2, will begin with 30 days of educational outreach to anyone caught illegally diggi…
The Lompoc City Council this month approved using $60,000 from the city’s general fund to purchase new equipment for the Lompoc Media Center t…
For the first time in the six years since it shut down a long-running downtown swap meet, the Lompoc City Council this month began exploring a…
The Lompoc Family YMCA will likely see significant cost savings this year, thanks to the Lompoc City Council agreeing Tuesday night to waive t…
Lompoc's Beattie Park to feature county's largest 'inclusive' kids playground, plus adult fitness zone
A little more than a year after all the playground equipment was removed from Lompoc’s Beattie Park, the sprawling 50-acre green space is set …
In the same month that a new one-year agreement went into effect that calls for Santa Barbara County to provide animal services within the cit…
Although the fireworks activity in Lompoc has calmed significantly since the end of the Fourth of July, a group of residents angered by months…
Less than a month after several Lompoc residents jump-started a discussion about potentially redirecting funding away from the city’s police f…
The city of Lompoc will seek significantly more money — with fewer strings attached to it — than was proposed last month as part of an agreeme…
When Lillian Street approached the microphone to address the Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night, she acknowledged that what she was about to…
Just days after Santa Barbara County officials publicly revealed they were exploring the possibility of closing down the lone animal shelter i…
Promoting Lompoc as a destination for cycling tourism and finding ways to connect the city’s network of bike paths with other popular Lompoc V…
Lompoc considering pact with wind farm developers; city could receive payment for not opposing project
Although Lompoc is not slated to benefit from the power generated by a wind energy project being planned just south of the city, the venture c…
At the urging of the city’s top public safety officials, the Lompoc City Council on Wednesday officially canceled this summer’s Fourth of July…