Lompoc Airport's 39th annual West Coast Cub Fly-In went off without a hitch over the weekend, drawing dozens of vintage biplanes and canary yellow Piper Cub aircraft to the tarmac.
Aircraft buffs turned out to get an up-close view of the planes on display and benefit from a one-on-one history lesson from plane owners/pilots who each year celebrate tradition by flying to Lompoc in their distinctive yellow planes from locations near and far.
On Saturday afternoon, event spectators were invited to look up into clear, sunny skies for the flight proficiency games that included the crowd-pleasing spot landing and flour drop contests that named winners.
The event was sponsored by the local EAA Chapter 275, Explore Lompoc, the City of Lompoc and the Lompoc Airport.
The history of the small Piper J-3 Cub plane dates back to the early 20th century when Piper Aircraft manufactured the aircraft between 1937 and 1947 for extensive use during World War II. The plane has become the company's most-produced model, with nearly 20,000 built in the United States, according to reports.
The three-day event was launched in 1987 by Monte Finley and Bruce Fall to bring together Piper Cub collectors from near and far, to celebrate the historic World War II-era airplanes.
According to reports, the fly-in is the longest-running event of its kind.