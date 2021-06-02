The public is invited to attend a cost-free webinar offering COVID-19 vaccine information and community testimonials at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees will have access to information about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and have their questions and concerns addressed by Lompoc Valley physicians, an event spokeswoman said.
Members of the public can submit their questions during registration at lompocvmc.com/forum for event registration.
The hourlong virtual information session titled “Vaccinate Lompoc: Family Is Essential” will be hosted by communities partners Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, American Association of University Women Lompoc — Vandenberg Branch, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Health Linkages and Herencia Indigena.
Ashley Costa, executive director of the community health care organization, will moderate the virtual event and Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso will provide a short presentation to open the session, the spokeswoman said.
The “Vaccinate Lompoc” webinar will have live interpretation in English, Spanish, American Sign Language and closed captioning.
Attendees are eligible to participate in the live giveaway and receive one of 25 local gift cards, each valued at $25.
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook in English @healthylompoc and in Spanish on the “Sbc Lompoc Promotores” Facebook page.
A video of the information session will be available for viewing online the following week.
Funding is provided by Together Toward Health, a program of the Public Health Institute funded by a group of philanthropic organizations.