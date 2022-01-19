Lompoc Concert Association cancels Friday show due to coronavirus concerns

Goeckeritz

 Courtesy of jeanninegoeckeritz.com

The Lompoc Concert Association has postponed its Friday, Jan. 21, concert performance featuring flutist Jeannine Goeckeriz due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Details on a new date scheduled for the spring are forthcoming, a spokeswoman for the association said, and previously purchased tickets will be honored at that time.

For updates, visit the Lompoc Concert Association's Winter 2022 Season calendar at www.lompocconcert.org/winter-2022-season.

For questions or more information, go to www.lompocconcert.org or email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com.

 

