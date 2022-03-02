The Lompoc Concert Association will hold "A Night at the Movies," Friday, March 11.
Featured will be renowned silent film accompanist, Christian Elliott, who was recognized as Organist of the Year by the American Theatre Organ Society in 2009. Elliott performs nonstop during Ella Cinders, and his period-authentic live score elevates theaction and the fun.
Also featured will be Colleen Moore, the top grossing box-office draw of the silent film era in 1927, as a clever and funny Cinder-ella who escapes a life of servitude and lands in Hollywood.
The event will be at the First United Methodist Church, 925 N. F St.
Tickets are available at the door. Adults are $25, students $5 and active military $15.
Doors open at 6:45 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
For more information call 805-588-5971, or visit LompocConcert.org