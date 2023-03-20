Alias Brass Company quintet performs on stage Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc as audience members watch. The event closed out the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season.
Resembling a vertical human puzzle piece but composed of three musicians seated on a single chair and a tuba player seated on the floor in front of the chair, members of the Alias Brass Company shifted slightly during an iconic musical performance Saturday that imitated the mechanical movements found in the '80s puzzle video game "Tetris," which immediately excited the audience.
The brass quintet helped close out the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, in what concert association president Larry Li described as "memorable but even more so with their antics, friendly competitiveness, and playfulness."
The program, which involved varying musical genres, was executed with theatrical flair not typically seen, according to Li, who referenced the evening's "most memorable piece" based on the music for the video game Tetris.
"The ensemble excelled in entertainment with humorous staged drama among the different members, a friendly tit-for- tat competition that felt fresh, original — not a rehearsed, tired routine," said Li. "The musicians are all excellent on their instruments."
While members Jonathan Bhatia and T.J. Tesh, trumpet; Natalie Brooke Higgins, horn; Timothy Dueppen, trombone; and Clayton Maddox, tuba, are known for delivering energizing performances to audiences across North and South America, they reside in four different states and surprisingly don't often rehearse together in-person.
In preparation for Saturday's performance, however, all five members arrived in Lompoc one day early to rehearse for the afternoon, Li said, noting that outside of major performances, each musician is involved with teaching at universities and playing in multiple ensembles in their respective communities.
Among the 13 musical performances delivered during the season-ending evening, Alias Brass entertained concertgoers with dramatic pieces "Vuelta del Fuego," "Carmen Suite Bizet," and Bach's "Little Fugue" in G Minor, as well as a lively rendition of Duke Ellington's "It Don’t Mean A Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing."
"Audience reception was unanimous in their approval, enjoyment," Li said.
According to longtime resident and Lompoc Concert Association publicity chair Molly Gerald, Saturday's performance was a success.
"Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season really ended on a high note as the Alias Brass quintet mixed Bach and Brahms with the jazz sounds of New Orleans and St. James Infirmary, in a memorable performance that was truly applause-worthy all the way to the encore — very special night!" Gerald said.
The performance preceded performances by pianist Judy Carmichael in September; guitar-duo, the Park Brothers in November; and pianist Jason Stoll in February.
The association, which was originally formed by a group of local visionaries in 1948 as Lompoc Community Concert Association until its changeover to Community Concerts LLC through the early 1990s, has brought live performance to local audiences for the past 75 years.
Lompoc concerts had been held at the historic Lompoc Theatre from 1956 until the theatre's closure in 1996 and hosted at local churches until 2008 when First United Methodist Church became the nonprofit's main performance venue.