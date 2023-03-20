Resembling a vertical human puzzle piece but composed of three musicians seated on a single chair and a tuba player seated on the floor in front of the chair, members of the Alias Brass Company shifted slightly during an iconic musical performance Saturday that imitated the mechanical movements found in the '80s puzzle video game "Tetris," which immediately excited the audience.

The brass quintet helped close out the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season at Lompoc's First United Methodist Church, in what concert association president Larry Li described as "memorable but even more so with their antics, friendly competitiveness, and playfulness."

The program, which involved varying musical genres, was executed with theatrical flair not typically seen, according to Li, who referenced the evening's "most memorable piece" based on the music for the video game Tetris.

Historic image of Lompoc Theatre 2

The Lompoc Theatre served as the epicenter of arts and culture when it was opened in 1927. Performances hosted by the Lompoc Concert Association were held there until the theatre's closure in 1996.
Alias Brass 2.jpeg

Alias Brass Company quintet performs on stage Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc as audience members watch. The event closed out the Lompoc Concert Association's 75th anniversary season.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

