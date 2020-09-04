Lompoc council explores possibility of body-worn cameras for police force

After a summer in which police reform has been a major topic throughout the nation, the Lompoc City Council this week began exploring the possibility of equipping the city’s police force with body-worn cameras.

Lompoc Police Chief Joe Mariani offered his support for the move in a presentation Tuesday night to the governing body, but he cautioned that it would be a significant financial investment and suggested that at least four positions — including another sergeant — would need to be filled in order to effectively implement a camera program.

It was due to that high anticipated cost, as well as uncertainty surrounding the vendor that currently provides the Lompoc Police Department with its vehicle dash-cameras, that the City Council decided to table the discussion until at least December, at which time it is expected the city will have a better idea of the costs and possible funding sources for introducing body cameras.

“It’s really a great risk-management tool,” Mariani said of body-worn cameras. “I have never been an opponent to body-worn cameras. I fully support them. The police association is in full support of them, but the big issue here is the cost because we’re talking about a million-dollar investment.”

Indeed, a report prepared by city staff lists estimated costs totaling more than $982,000 over five years to implement a body-worn camera program. That total includes more than $517,000 in equipment costs, plus nearly $465,000 in additional staff funding.