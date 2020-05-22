Lompoc council looks into regulating controversial syringe exchange

“It’s pretty obvious the program's failed,” Starbuck said in what was the most direct criticism from the dais.

There was no vote or action taken following the discussion. Malawy said he would look into the council members’ suggestions and return at a future meeting with a draft ordinance for the City Council to review.

Councilman Jim Mosby was among those who pushed for increased regulations.

Mosby shared a photo of a syringe that was allegedly found on playground equipment at Ryon Park, as well as photos of large piles of needles in other easily accessible areas.

He said he personally knew of two city employees who had been accidentally stuck by dirty needles while doing their jobs and suggested that the problem is only growing larger.

“It’s quite obvious that we need to do something,” Mosby said.

Mosby suggested requiring syringe providers to include labeling on their products so city officials can better trace where the discarded items are coming from.

Councilman Victor Vega said he’d like to see the program limited only to areas within a certain distance from medical or rehab facilities, similar to the buffers enforced for cannabis operations.