Lompoc council votes to form nonprofit controlled by city to capture funding

Lompoc City Council members voted 3-2 Tuesday to form a California nonprofit organization that would work hand in hand with city staff to capture funds for and focus those funds on projects prioritized by the council.

Mayor Pro Tem Victor Vega and Councilman Dirk Starbuck opposed the move after a drawn-out and sometimes heated discussion focused on transparency concerns, particularly regarding donations from the cannabis industry.

Starbuck noted the city successfully has received innumerable donations including Mark’s House, partnerships with Charlotte Benton Trust, and already has multiple foundations in place benefiting the library, fire foundation, police foundation and “nonprofits all over town.”

“Last meeting, no grant writer. Now, we need a grant writer to write grants. It appears no matter what we do, we’re going to end up with a huge amount of staff and look like we’re doing growth of government for something we have nothing in the pipeline for,” Starbuck said.

Vega added the effort was poorly timed given the expense — $1,300 in startup costs and ongoing staff time — and the city’s current budget position weakened by nearly a year of COVID-related impacts.

“This is politics at work. Why don’t we just be honest here, and we know this is a method and a way to accept donations from the cannabis industry,” Vega said.

Mayor Jenelle Osborne took exception to his claim. She said the need for a method to partner with nongovernment organizations to seek grants has been in discussion for more than eight years. She and Councilwoman Gilda Cordova recalled missed funding opportunities due to such lack of available partnerships while they served on the Economic Development Commission.